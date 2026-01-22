Jagan Mohan Reddy directs partymen to highlight people’s concerns in Parliament

Amaravati, Jan 22 (PTI) YSRCP supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed the partymen to raise issues affecting the people of Andhra Pradesh in Parliament.

Addressing a meeting at the party’s central office in Tadepalli, Reddy urged MPs to focus on issues affecting farmers, youth, women, workers, and other vulnerable groups, ensuring their concerns are heard at the national level.

"You should raise issues related to Andhra in both Houses and use the platform to highlight matters such as the dilution of welfare schemes, deteriorating law and order, and the state’s mounting debt burden," Reddy claimed in a press release.

The YSRCP chief also criticised the TDP government, alleging "increasing political vendetta and attacks" on opposition leaders and supporters across the state.

Referring to the murder of YSRCP supporter Manda Salman, Reddy alleged that such incidents "reflect rising violence and injustice" against Dalits.

He also directed MPs to meet the Scheduled Castes Commission and submit representations seeking intervention to safeguard Dalits’ rights. PTI MS SSK