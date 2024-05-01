Jagan Mohan Reddy driving Andhra Pradesh in reverse: Chandrababu Naidu

Chirala (Andhra Pradesh), May 1 (PTI) TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday ridiculed Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy that he is driving the state in reverse direction as he allegedly does not know how to drive.

The opposition leader made this allegation while addressing a public meeting at Chirala in Bapatla district as part of his Prajagalam election campaign tour across the state.

“This state’s driver, Jagan, is taking the state in the reverse way as he does not know how to drive,” said Naidu and added the chief minister is allegedly filling his stomach by hitting people’s bellies.

Vowing to scrap the Land Titling Act by making it his second endorsement after capturing power, the former chief minister claimed that voting for Reddy would lead to people’s properties being grabbed by the ruling party chief.

He dubbed the Land Titling Act as Jagan’s "land grabbing act".

Naidu said Reddy’s reign is worse than the British rule and claimed that even the Britishers did not impose so many taxes.

He alleged that Reddy is continuing his administration as a dictator by subjecting people to various kinds of threats and terrorising the common man.

The former chief minister claimed the financial condition of the state is at a pathetic condition, reeling under debts of Rs 13 lakh crore where the salaries of the government employees were not being paid on time.

The TDP supremo underscored that revenue can be generated only by creating assets while Reddy is allegedly raising loans by "mortgaging the assets created during the TDP regime".

He appealed to the people to go through the NDA election manifesto and asserted that only the alliance has the capacity to take the state forward on a developmental path in addition to doing welfare.

The elections for the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4. PTI STH AS AS