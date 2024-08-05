Jagan Mohan Reddy files plea in HC over provision of security cover

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 5 (PTI) Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday filed a writ petition in the High Court seeking restoration of the security cover to him to the level it existed till June 3.

In his petition, the former CM and YSRCP chief said his security cover has been reduced to 59 personnel without any intimation from the TDP-led government in the state.

Considering the sensitive nature of his position and the "ongoing political environment" in the state, Reddy highlighted that the reduction in security cover raises "significant concerns about his safety", a YSRCP press release quoting him said.

According to Reddy, reduction of security within a month after the announcement of the election results is in "violation of all principles of natural justice." Further, he said though the highest protection category of Z+ security was not downgraded on paper, the number of security personnel had been drastically cut and added that only two personnel were guarding him at any point of time.

The YSRCP leader said he was accorded Z+ security with 139 personnel of various categories after winning the 2019 Assembly polls.