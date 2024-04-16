Jagan Mohan Reddy slams TDP chief Naidu, asks what good he has done for state

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 16 (PTI) YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said the forthcoming elections are between the poor assisted by him and alleged 'frauds' associated with TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.

The YSRCP chief made these remarks at a public meeting in Bhimavaram in West Godavari district during his 'Memanta Siddham' (we are all ready) election campaign bus tour.

"The election is between the poor assisted by your Chief Minister (Jagan), and the frauds associated with Chandrababu Naidu. He (Naidu) even gets high BP (Blood Pressure) when talking about me and wants something bad to happen to me since he didn't like questions about his achievements or schemes implemented during his rule," said Reddy Claiming that he doesn't remember any good deeds done by Naidu, he asked people if they are ready to receive the welfare schemes for the next five years.

According to Reddy, Naidu never used the power given to him by people to do good but indulged in 'deception, lies, conspiracies and alliances', and claimed his government implemented welfare measures for all communities.

Further, he alleged that vested interests in the media, BJP, TDP, Congress and others were attacking him.

"Further, the opposition is prepared with their arrows, but who are they aimed at? Are they aimed at Jagan, or the welfare measures implemented toward the poor by the YSRCP government," he said.

Recalling the welfare measures his government had implemented in the past five years, the CM claimed he deposited more than Rs 2 lakh crore into the bank accounts of women beneficiaries.

Reddy has embarked on a 21-day election campaign bus tour from Idupulupaya in Kadapa district to Icchapuram in Srikakulam district.

Assembly elections will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh on May 13. PTI STH SS