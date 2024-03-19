Jagan Mohan Reddy to kick off election campaign with bus tour in Andhra Pradesh from Mar 27

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Mar 19 (PTI) YSRCP supremo Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will kick off election campaign for the forthcoming polls with 21-day bus tour 'Memanta Siddham' (We are all Ready) on March 27 from Idupulupaya in Kadapa district.

The bus tour will be Chief Minister Reddy's first election campaign after the Elections Commission announced the dates for the Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a press conference, senior YSRCP leader S Ramakrishna Reddy on Tuesday said as of now, the schedule has been fixed for the first three days of the bus tour, which will begin from Idupulupaya on March 27 and then proceed to Proddaturu in the evening, where a 'Memanta Siddham' public meeting will be held.

Reddy will pay respects at the 'samadhi' (grave) of the former chief minister and his late father Y S Rajasekhar Reddy at Idupulupaya before commencing the campaign.

"On the second day, the bus will journey to Nandyala Parliament constituency. There will be engagements with various communities during the day, followed by a gathering and public meeting in the evening," said a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The CM will interact with people in Nandyala or Allagadda, followed by a public meeting in Nandyala in the evening while the tour will enter Kurnool Parliament constituency on the third day, where he is expected to address a meeting at Emmiganuru.

Suggestions would be elicited from people to further improve the performance of the YSRCP government.

The ruling party has decided to organise election meetings throughout the bus tour on a daily basis to send across the message that YSRCP is ready for the electoral battle.

Reddy will spend time with people and stay overnight in those places where he would be touring.

According to the party, meetings would be organised in at least two assembly segments in a Parliament constituency during the tour, which will start from Idupulupaya and culminate in the North Andhra region.

The tour will cover all the Parliamentary constituencies in the state, except those districts which recently hosted the Siddham (ready) election campaign meetings.

Prior to the announcement of the election schedule, the YSRCP chief addressed four Siddham meetings at Bheemili, Eluru, Anantapur and Medarametla, covering the major regions of the state.

The elections for the state assembly and Lok Sabha will be held on May 13. PTI STH KH