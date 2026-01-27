Jagan Mohan Reddy urges YSRCP cadres to face ‘illegal cases’ courageously

Amaravati, Jan 27 (PTI) Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday urged party leaders and cadres not to fear "illegal cases," assuring them that the YSRCP’s legal cell would provide full support.

The remarks came during a meeting with party leader and former minister Jogi Ramesh and his brother Jogi Ramu, who were recently released from jail after nearly three months in connection with an alleged liquor scam during the previous YSRCP regime.

"YSRCP leaders and cadres need not fear such illegal cases and should face them courageously… the party’s legal cell will provide all necessary assistance," Reddy said in a press release.

According to the release, Ramesh and Ramu briefed the former CM on how they and their families were allegedly harassed by the TDP-led NDA government.

Reddy also enquired about their families and extended his support and reassurance. PTI STH SSK