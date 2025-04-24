Jagan offers condolences to kin of Pahalgam terror victims

Amaravati, April 24 (PTI) YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday extended his condolences to the families of Pahalgam terror attack victims.

Two of the victims, J S Chandra Mouli and S Madhusudan were among the 26 tourists shot dead in Pahalgam on April 22.

The former CM personally called the grieving family of Mouli, condemning the attack as "barbaric" and "deeply unfortunate" and offered his support to the bereaved.

The opposition leader also assured Mouli’s kin that the party would stand by them during the difficult time and expressed heartfelt solidarity.

Mouli’s neighbours in Visakhapatnam’s Pandurangapuram remembered him as a kind and selfless individual.

“He helped retired bank staff selflessly,” said Ravi Kumar, a long-time neighbour.

S Madhusudan, a Bengaluru-based software engineer, was also killed in the attack.

He was on vacation with his family when terrorists opened fire at tourists in Pahalgam.

He was originally from Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh and had settled in Bengaluru with his wife and children.

Reddy extended heartfelt condolences to the family of Madhusudhan.

