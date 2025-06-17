Jagan plans to visit Palnadu district, police deny him permission

Amaravati, June 17 (PTI) YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is planning to visit Rentapalla village in Palnadu district on June 18 to console the family of the former village panchayat vice president who died by suicide recently, but police denied him permission.

Reddy is planning to visit the family of Korlakunta Nagamalleswara Rao of Rentapalla village, who died by suicide recently.

"Reddy is scheduled to leave his residence in Tadepalli at 9:00 AM (June 18) and will reach Rentapalla village in Sattenapalli mandal to console the grieving family members of Nagamalleswara Rao, said a YSRCP press release.

Meanwhile, police denied permission to Reddy, observing that nearly 50,000 people are expected to descend on the village during his visit and reasoned that only 200 people could be accommodated.

"Citing the risk of a stampede and lack of crowd space, which might lead to law and order disturbances, we rejected YSRCP's request and So far, the party has not responded to notice issued by the police," Sattenapalli DSP Hanumanth Rao told PTI.

Hanumanth Rao said that the police department proposed an alternative—if fewer than 200 people, including Reddy's convoy attend, they will manage arrangements and ensure complete protocol security is followed, and make it a hassle-free visit.

According to Hanumanth Rao, Rentapalla village has a population of around 5,000 people.

The police officials emphasised the decision to deny permission to Reddy's visit, which could attract up to 50,000 people in public interest, ensuring safety and adherence to government guidelines on such visits.

Police denying permission for Reddy's visit to Rentapalla village comes in the backdrop of the former CM's recent visit to Podili, which resulted in some skirmishes, such as stone pelting between TDP and YSRCP.

Multiple theories have gained currency over the death of Nagamalleswara Rao. Father of the former vice sarpanch alleged that his son was chided by the police. However, the police have denied these allegations. There are also claims suggesting that he had taken significant debts from villagers. PTI MS STH ADB