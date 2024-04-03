Jagan Reddy blames Chandrababu Naidu for getting EC to stop volunteers from delivering pensions

Puthalapattu (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 3 (PTI) YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday called his opponent TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu a "sadist" for approaching the Election Commision to stop volunteers from delivering welfare pensions to people at their doorstep.

The YSRCP chief made these remarks at Puthalapattu in Chittoor district while addressing a public meeting as part of his ‘Memanta Siddham’ (we are all ready) election canvassing bus tour.

“Seeing elderly people suffer today since they can't walk to collect their pensions, I can't help but wonder if Chandrababu Naidu possesses any humanity or if he is a sadist since he stalled volunteers from disbursing pension by approaching the Election Commission,” Reddy said.

The chief minister went on to label Naidu a "habitual liar".

Calling on the people to help defeat the "corrupt" opposition, Reddy urged voters to ensure that the YSRCP wins all 175 assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats.

Encouraging voters to think about whether the chances they had given the TDP earlier had fulfilled their needs, he asked the people whether they had received even one rupee under any scheme during Naidu’s government in the past.

Reddy then went on to highlight the welfare pensions that the Andhra Pradesh government under him provides to 66 lakh people. and recounted several other welfare schemes of the past five years.

On the seventh day of his bus tour, the YSRCP chief started his electioneering from Sadum mandal and passed through Kallur, Damalacheruvu, Gundlapalli, Talaupulapalli and Thenepalli to reach Puthalapattu, where he addressed a public meeting. Later, he proceeded to Renigunta for the night halt in Tirupati district via Gollapalli, Gadanki, Kongaravari Palem and Mamanduru.

Reddy has embarked on a 21-day election campaign bus tour from Idupulupaya in Kadapa district to Icchapuram in Srikakulam district.

Elections for the 175-member assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and counting of votes is slated for June 4. PTI STH ANE