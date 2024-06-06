Jagan seeks Andhra Governor's help to stop TDP workers' attacks on YSRCP cadres

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Jun 6 (PTI) YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday alleged the TDP has created an atmosphere of fear in Andhra Pradesh even before forming the new government and appealed to Governor S Abdul Nazeer to help stop attacks on his party's workers.

In the wake of a crushing defeat at the hands of the NDA comprising TDP, BJP and Janasena in the recently held Assembly polls, Reddy alleged the TDP cadres were going on the rampage and attacking YSR Congress workers.

"Private and government properties such as the village secretariats and Rythu Bharosa Kendras are being destroyed. There is no safety for YSRCP leaders and activists," the former Chief Minister said in a post on X.

Further, he alleged "the police department has succumbed to the pressures of the 'ruling party' (referring to the TDP)" and claimed that the peace that prevailed in the state during YSRCP's five-year rule had been shattered.

"Appealing to the Governor to immediately intervene and rein in the yellow gangs' (TDP supporters) atrocities to protect lives, properties and government assets," he added.

Moreover, he vowed to stand by all affected party activists.

The NDA romped to victory in Andhra Pradesh, winning 164 Assembly seats apart from 21 Lok Sabha constituencies.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP could only manage 11 Assembly and four Parliamentary seats. PTI STH SS