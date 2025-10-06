Jagan slams Andhra CM Naidu for 'betraying' govt employees

Amaravati, Oct 6 (PTI) YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of deceiving government employees and turning all pre-election promises into a betrayal.

The former CM alleged that employees were given assurances before the 2024 elections, but 'even after two years', none have been fulfilled and employees expected relief, fair salaries, and justice, but what they received was neglect, denial, and humiliation.

"Naidu has misled government employees and converted all pre-election promises into betrayal," alleged Reddy in a press release.

The YSRCP chief said that employees expected timely salaries, arrears clearance, health benefits, and recognition, but Naidu's government has 'systematically denied every right and every pre-election commitment has been broken', causing immense suffering.

Reddy highlighted key issues affecting employees, including unpaid Dearness Allowance installments, stalled Pay Revision Commission (PRC) arrears, General Provident Fund (GPF), Andhra Pradesh Government Life Insurance (APGLI), and retirement benefits.

He alleged that interim relief and pay revision remain pending due to deliberate government inaction.

He further criticised the alleged failure in Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), Old Pension Scheme (OPS), and Group Pension Scheme (GPS) implementation, asserting that YSRCP had introduced GPS as an alternative which is now adopted by several states, while Naidu allegedly left employees stranded without options.

The former CM lamented alleged delayed salaries and pensions, contract and outsourcing staff left unpaid, and Andhra Pradesh Co-operative Society (APCOS) dismantled, which previously ensured transparency and timely payments to workers and staff.

He further alleged that volunteers and Sachivalayam employees have been betrayed, health institutions pushed into dysfunction, and Employee Health Scheme (EHS) funds.

There was no immediate response from the ruling TDP over Reddy's allegations. PTI MS STH SA