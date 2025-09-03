Jagan slams Andhra CM over alleged fertilizer shortage, price crash

Amaravati, Sep 3 (PTI) YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of failing to supply urea to farmers who are allegedly being compelled to stand in queues for days together to procure a sack The former chief minister alleged that the ruling party leaders are diverting subsidised urea stock for black-market sales at inflated prices while farmers are compelled to stand in queues.

"From the time you (Naidu) came to power, for two years in a row farmers are facing fertilizer difficulties..for a sack of urea they are being compelled to stand for days together in queues. Why did you bring such a horrible situation," said Reddy in a post on X.

He claimed that during the erstwhile YSRCP government, 12 lakh tonnes of fertilisers were supplied through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS).

He further alleged that prices of paddy, chillies, cotton, pulses, sugarcane and onion crops allegedly collapsed, driving farmers into 'financial distress' while the 'government remained indifferent'.

Reddy recalled that the erstwhile YSRCP government created over Rs 7,000 crore price stabilisation fund and procured nearly 9,000 tonnes of onions to ensure fair prices including maintaining real-time agricultural data through the Comprehensive Monitoring of Agriculture Price and Procurement (CMAPP) system.

"We empowered RBKs, provided free crop insurance, input subsidies, and crop loss compensation within the same season and offered zero-interest loans," said Reddy.

The state government should restore fertiliser supplies, enforce strict action against its black-marketing, ensuring fair prices for crops and revive farmers welfare schemes.

Meanwhile, Naidu assured that the state government is committed to supply urea to each and every farmers, stressing that over 94,000 tonnes of the fertilizer is available across the state.

The Chief Minister said another 44,508 tonnes of urea stock will arrive in the next 10 days, underscoring that up to 25,000 tonnes were distributed in the past 10 days.

"Our intention is only one, farmers should be supplied urea on time. Fertilizers should be supplied," said Naidu, addressing a press conference at the CMO. PTI MS STH SA