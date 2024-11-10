Jagan 'threatening IPS officers', govt will take action: Pawan Kalyan

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 10 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Sunday alleged that YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is "threatening IPS officers" and warned that the state government would take action on its own if any harm befalls the police officials.

The Deputy CM’s remarks follow recent statements by Reddy, who warned that a future YSRCP government would not spare police officials allegedly harassing opposition party members.

"The former CM (Jagan) is threatening police officers… I am saying, if anyone gives these threats to officials and if even a fly falls on them or if they suffer so much as a scratch, you (Jagan) will be held responsible. We will take suo motu cognizance of these threats," Kalyan told reporters on the sidelines of a Forest Department event.

The actor-politician stated that no official would be intimidated by Reddy’s threats, noting that while the YSRCP chief may be a former CM, he still bears responsibility.

Reminding that Jagan is also an MLA, Kalyan claimed that the NDA government, comprising TDP, BJP, and Janasena, is a "good government" and not an inefficient one.

Further, the Janasena chief assured that if Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y S Sharmila applies for security, the government "will assess the threats against her and provide security accordingly".

Additionally, he suggested that "neighbourhood defence committees" should be established in the state similar to those in the Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir to protect women.

"There should be neighbourhood defence committees and I will discuss this with senior police officials," he added. PTI STH SSK KH