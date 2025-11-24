Jagan to start three-day Pulivendula tour on Nov 25

Amaravati, Nov 24 (PTI) YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will start a three-day tour to Pulivendula in YSR Kadapa district from Tuesday (November 25).

According to a schedule shared by YSRCP, Jagan will reach Pulivendula at 4 pm and hold a public darbar (grievance meeting) at YSRCP camp office till 7 pm, and will stay overnight there.

"Jagan will begin a three-day visit to Pulivendula from November 25," said a YSRCP press release. Jagan is expected to attend a wedding at 9 am on November 26, followed by a visit to Brahmanapalli village to inspect banana plantations and interact with farmers. After several other events, he will return to the camp office to hold another public darbar.

At 8 am on November 27, the former chief minister will depart from Pulivendula, concluding his three-day visit, party's schedule added. PTI MS STH ADB