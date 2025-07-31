Jagan to visit jailed YSRCP leader in Nellore; Andhra police beef up security

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), Jul 30 (PTI) YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Nellore district on July 31 to meet jailed party leader K Govardhan Reddy and his family members, the party said on Wednesday.

The Nellore visit follows Jagan Mohan Reddy's recent tours to Rentapalla, Bangarupalem and others, which drew large crowds.

"Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Nellore district Central Jail on Thursday to call on jailed YSRCP leader and former minister K Goverdhan Reddy," said the YSRCP press release.

After visiting Goverdhan Reddy, the former chief minister will call on party leader Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy and his family members.

The visit comes in the wake of an attack on his home allegedly by TDP supporters.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Police imposed strict restrictions on Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit.

Guntur Range IG Sarvashresht Tripathi, along with Nellore district in-charge Superintendent of Police AR Damodar, conducted a security review and, in a brief, said nearly 900 personnel will be deployed ahead of Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit.

Only three people would be allowed inside the jail, as per the prison manual, and no permission has been granted for gatherings, roadshows or rallies, said Damodar.

"Any violations will lead to legal action," he said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Police said static posts, traffic diversions, helipad surveillance, bomb squad checks and anti-sabotage measures have been activated.