Jagan urges legal fraternity to lead fight against ‘misuse of power’ by TDP-led govt

Amaravati, Aug 5 (PTI) YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday called upon lawyers to spearhead the fight against what he alleged was a "dangerous misuse of power" by the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a meeting of the YSRCP legal cell at the party headquarters in Tadepalli, Reddy urged advocates to stand with victims and lead efforts to uphold justice amid what he described as growing political repression.

"The state is witnessing a dangerous political misuse of power. Innocent people are being jailed without evidence, and false cases are being filed for political reasons. Lawyers must take the lead in fighting for justice," Reddy claimed.

He described the current situation as extraordinary and said it placed greater responsibility on the legal community.

Reddy accused the government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, of "trampling on justice and ethics, and of jailing political opponents without due process." He also alleged that confessions were being extracted through threats and bribes, and falsified evidence was being created.

Calling the YSRCP’s legal cell the party’s "pillar of strength", Reddy said justice cannot be expected unless petitions are filed and arguments are made in court. He assured the legal fraternity that their efforts would be recognised and remembered by the party.

The former chief minister recalled the initiatives taken for lawyers during the previous YSRCP regime, including the allocation of Rs 100 crore to the Advocates Welfare Fund and the government’s contribution towards one-third of their insurance premiums.

He also cited the ‘Law Nestham’ scheme, which provided financial support to young advocates, and noted that reservations were extended to backward-class lawyers in legal jobs.

Reddy alleged that the current government had betrayed the legal community, comparing it to what he called "false" election promises like the ‘Super Six’ schemes.

Accusing the TDP-led government of widespread corruption, Reddy claimed illegal liquor shops, known as "belt shops", were operating in every village. He also alleged that liquor was being sold above the maximum retail price and that large commissions were being collected in construction contracts, with mobilisation advances being misused.

"While the YSRCP government signed power purchase agreements at Rs 2.49 per unit, the current government is signing them at Rs 4.60," Reddy claimed, adding that entrepreneurs were being forced to pay bribes even to start small businesses or industries.

He further alleged that some police officers were actively supporting gambling clubs and other unlawful activities.

Reddy also announced that the party would soon launch a mobile app that would allow citizens to report injustices and upload supporting evidence. "This data will be stored in a digital library and will help initiate action against those misusing power," he claimed.

There was no immediate response from the ruling Telugu Desam Party. PTI STH SSK