Jagan visits family of slain Agniveer, offers Rs 25 lakh aid

Kalli Tanda (Andhra Pradesh), May 13 (PTI) YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday visited the family of slain Agniveer M Murali Naik in Sri Satya Sai district and extended financial aid of Rs 25 lakh.

Naik, who hailed from Kalli Tanda village, was recently martyred in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, during a cross-border shelling that followed Operation Sindoor.

"We cannot bring Murali back, but his sacrifice will always be remembered. The party (YSRCP) is providing Rs 25 lakh in financial aid to Naik’s family," Reddy told reporters.

Reddy said that despite his young age, Naik's sacrifice was profound and resonated with people of all ages, as he stood between civilians and "enemies", saving lives with extraordinary courage.

He assured continued support to Naik’s family and reaffirmed the opposition party’s commitment to standing by the families of all martyrs in Andhra Pradesh.

Tears flowed as Naik’s parents recalled his cherished memories, their voices trembling with sorrow, and Reddy comforted the family. PTI MS STH SSK SSK ADB