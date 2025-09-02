Jagan welcomes commencement of Teknodome, Texana operations in Andhra

Amaravati, Sep 2 (PTI) YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday welcomed the commencement of manufacturing operations at Teknodome and Texana facilities in Kopparthy mega industrial hub in Kadapa district.

The former chief minister recalled that the mega industrial hub was proposed in August 2019 during the previous YSRCP government, while the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) at Kopparthy secured approval from Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) in March 2021.

"I welcome the commencement of manufacturing operations at Teknodome and Texana facilities in the Kopparthy Mega Industrial Hub, marking a significant milestone for Kadapa district," said Reddy in a post on 'X'.

The former CM observed that the industrial hub and EMC were launched in December 2021, attracting massive investments that promised a significant transformation of Kadapa district through investment and ancillarisation.

He admired the rapid progress of Teknodome and Texana, which entered development in 2022-2023, and are now commencing commercial operations, wishing their management and employees godspeed.

Further, Reddy asserted that the manufacturing sector during the previous YSRCP government had clocked a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.1 per cent between 2019 and 2024, 'against the corresponding national figure of 6.9 per cent'. PTI MS STH KH