Jagan writes to PM Modi over alleged atrocities against YSRCP cadres

Amaravati: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and opposition YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, complaining about the alleged atrocities against his party cadres by the ruling TDP and its allies.

In just one month, Reddy alleged that 31 people were murdered, 35 people committed suicide, 560 private and 490 government properties were destroyed and 2,700 people were forced to flee their villages.

"Additionally, there have been over 1,050 incidents of violence and attacks. This reflects the state of affairs in our state under the present dispensation, which is not at all inclined to maintain law and order," Reddy said in the letter, shared in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

According to the former CM, these incidents were part of an evil design to 'suppress' the YSRCP 'with the sole aim of eliminating anyone associated with the party from the political scene.' The letter comes in the wake of the murder of a YSRCP activist, Sheikh Rashid, in Vinukonda.

Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to call on Rashid's family today.

"Overall, the law and order situation has reached abysmal levels, and the state cannot afford to have this situation anymore. We request an investigation by Central government agencies into the incidents that occurred after the elections," he said.

Further, Reddy alleged there were no signs of a democratic government in the state and claimed that the constitution, law and the political system were 'non-functional'.

Moreover, he charged that 27 IAS and 24 IPS officers were not allocated posting for reasons 'best known' to the TDP-led government.

Considering these developments, Reddy also sought an appointment with Modi to appraise him of the situation in the state over the past 45 days.