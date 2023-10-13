Jagannath Temple to discourage entry of devotees in revealing dresses, torn jeans

Bhubaneswar: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in Puri has decided to discourage people coming in shorts, transparent and revealing dresses, torn jeans and other inappropriate costumes from January 1, 2024.

Though the temple administration did not implement any specific dress code, it suggested devotees to wear decent dresses like pant, shirt, chudidar-punjabi and dhoti for men and sarees, salwar kameej, etc, for women.

"Although no illustrative list of dresses has been prescribed by the temple administration, we leave it to the conscience of devotees to wear decent and appropriate dresses like pant, shirt, chudidar-punjabi and dhoti, etc, in case of men and sarees, salwar kameej, etc, for women," SJTA chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Das said in an advisory to different servitor groups and members of hotel associations seeking their cooperation.

Stating that shrines of different religions throughout India and abroad have their own dress codes for devotees, the SJTA advisory said scholars and researchers, priests and devotees of Lord Jagannath had been demanding for introduction of the same in Puri too.

In the recently held Niti (ritual) sub-committee meeting of SJTA, it has been proposed to urge all devotees to come dressed in proper and decent attire keeping the sanctity, traditions and customs followed here, Das said.

"People coming in shorts, transparent and revealing dresses, torn and ragged jeans and other inappropriate costumes should be discouraged," the SJTA chief administrator said.

He said many visitors and devotees used to stay in hotels and guest houses which are the originating points before coming to the temple. "Therefore, we urge you (hotel association) to educate your staff, tourist guides and yatri pandas to spread awareness among visitors in this regard," he said.

The SJTA also said that it will continue awareness campaigns on the dress code till the end of the year.

"Temple administration may take more stringent measures at all the gates to ensure it from the New Year,” he said seeking co-operation for developing a better spiritual ambience in the sacred Temple of Lord Jagannath.