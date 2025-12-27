Jagannath temple treasury inventory: High-level panel deliberates on SOP; no date fixed yet

Puri, Dec 27 (PTI) The high-level committee constituted to oversee the inventory of the Ratna Bhandar of Jagannath Temple in Puri on Saturday began deliberations on a fresh standard operating procedure (SOP) for counting the jewellery and valuables stored in the Lord’s treasury.
The first meeting of the committee, headed by Justice Biswanath Rath, discussed various aspects for over four hours, with particular focus on security arrangements and ensuring uninterrupted rituals at the 12th-century shrine, said Arabinda Padhee, chief administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).
"The committee has not fixed any date to begin physical inventory of the valuables. A new SOP is being prepared on the basis of the older SOPs finalised by the state government on July 13, 2024 and August 12, 2024 for opening and repair of the Ratna Bhandar. The fresh SOP will be sent to Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTMC) for approval,” Padhee said.
The SJTA chief administrator said according to the draft SOP, anyone who enters and exits the Ratna Bhandar during and after inventory would undergo proper checking and screening. Puri district collector will deploy a magistrate to oversee proper implementation of the SOP.
"When the inventory of the inner chamber of the Ratna Bhandar is conducted, authorities have to deposit the keys at the district treasury every day after counting and weighing of the valuables," Padhee said.
Replying a question, Padhee said the dates of inventory will be finalised at the SJTMC meeting with approval of the state government.
The previous inventory of the valuables was conducted in 1978. The process required 72 days for completion. PTI AAM AAM MNB