Jagan's Tirumala visit likely to fuel pol tension in AP as NDA allies stick to his faith declaration

Amaravati, Sep 26 (PTI) YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s planned visit to Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala Hills to offer prayers on Saturday is likely to raise political temperatures in Andhra Pradesh as the ruling NDA is sticking to its guns on the demand that the former Chief Minister should declare his faith before entering the hill shrine.

According to rules, foreigners and non-Hindus should declare their reverence for Lord Venkateswara to have a darshan of the presiding deity at the hill shrine.

Jagan had said he will visit the temple as part of the statewide temple rituals called for by the party to atone for the 'sin' allegedly committed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu through his allegations on Tirupati laddus.

Reddy's appeal comes days after Naidu alleged that the previous YSRCP government used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making the laddus at Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.

The allegations sparked a massive controversy across the country.

Responding to Reddy's announcement on the temple visit, the BJP's state unit on Thursday demanded he declare his faith before entering the hill shrine.

Andhra Pradesh BJP leader L Dinakar highlighted that Reddy has his constitutional right to follow the religion of his choice but called for respecting the rituals, customs, traditions, rules and regulations of other faiths.

"He is trying to enter into Hindu temples. He shall adhere to the systems and practices of Hindu temples, otherwise, he is ineligible to enter the Devasthanam (Tirumala temple)," Dinakar told PTI.

Further, Dinakar alleged that the opposition leader should tender an apology for the alleged atrocities against temples during his regime and the utilisation of substandard ghee for making Tirupati laddu prasadam (consecrated food).

Earlier, AP BJP chief D Purandeswari had raked up the issue.

"We are given to understand that Jagan Mohan Reddy intends to visit Tirumala on the 28th of this month. The practice of declaring one's faith has been in vogue for decades in Tirumala." "As per G.O. MS NO- 311 of AP Revenue Endowments--1, Rule no 16, Non-Hindus must give a declaration at Vaikuntam queue complex before darshan in the faith form. This is also as per TTD general regulations Rule 136," Purandeswari had said in a post on 'X.' Echoing Purandeswari, TDP spokesperson Jyoshna Tirunagari said Reddy will not be allowed to visit the deity if he does not sign the declaration that he has faith in Sri Venkateswara.

"Any non-Hindu who enters Tirumala has to sign the declaration at Vaikuntam complex and then only they (he or she) should go or else they should not enter Tirumala,” Tirunagari told PTI.

She highlighted that eminent personalities such as former President Abdul Kalam and ex-Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had also given that declaration, and alleged that the YSRCP chief is planning his visit to Tirumala to politicise the issue.

Further, the TDP leader observed that the declaration is mandatory and that nobody is above God.

When contacted, Tirupati Superintendent of Police L Subbarayudu said that taking out processions and meetings have been prohibited in the district.

"We will strictly implement all police acts. Without prior permission there should not be any processions and meetings. We will take all the precautions," he told PTI.

He further said Section 30 of the Police Act which regulates public assemblies and processions is enforced and as of Thursday 5 PM no political party approached the law enforcement department seeking permission to conduct rallies. PTI STH GDK SA