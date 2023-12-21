Jagdalpur MLA Kiran Singh Deo appointed Chhattisgarh BJP chief

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) The BJP on Friday appointed its Jagdalpur MLA Kiran Singh Deo as president of the party’s Chhattisgarh unit with immediate effect.

“BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed MLA Kiran Singh Deo as BJP Chhattisgarh unit president,” read a notification issued by party’s national general secretary Arun Kumar “This appointment will come into effect immediately,” the notification added.

Deo will replace BJP legislator Arun Sao, who assumed the charge of Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister after the party's victory in the state assembly polls. PTI PK AS AS