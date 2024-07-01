Jagdambika Pal, A Raja, Selja among others in panel of chairpersons to help Birla run LS

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday named a panel of chairpersons to help him run the House proceedings.

Birla named Jagdambika Pal, P C Mohan, Sandhya Rai, Dilip Saikia, Selja, A Raja, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Krishna Prasad and Avdhesh Prasad on the panel.

Members of the panel of chairpersons preside over the House proceedings when the Speaker is not in the Chair. They enjoy all powers vested in the Speaker.

The 18th Lok Sabha was constituted recently following the recent parliamentary elections. PTI NAB IJT