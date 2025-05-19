Jagdeep Singh appointed new VC of Patiala-based Punjabi University

Chandigarh, May 19 (PTI) Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Monday appointed Jagdeep Singh as the new vice-chancellor of the Patiala-based Punjabi University, according to an official order.

The order stated that Singh had been appointed to the post for three years with effect from the date of assumption of office.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann congratulated Singh for the appointment and expressed confidence that the university will set a new benchmark in academics under the VC's able, decisive, and visionary leadership.

The Punjabi University is the pride of Punjab in general and the Malwa region in particular, and expressed hope that Singh will restore the institution's pristine glory, the chief minister said.

Mann asserted that education, health, and employment were the key focus areas of the state government, and significant efforts were being made to boost the education sector. PTI CHS NSD NSD