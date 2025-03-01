Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang member held in Amritsar with illegal weapon

Chandigarh, Mar 1 (PTI) Punjab Police on Saturday said it has busted an illegal weapon smuggling module by arresting a Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang member from Amritsar.

Gurbaaz Singh, a resident of Warring Suba Singh village in Tarn Taran district, faces at least eight criminal cases including attempt to murder, snatching, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Arms Act.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the action was taken based on a tip off to the Counter Intelligence, Amritsar, that Gurbaaz Singh and his accomplices are active members of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang and they are in possession of illegal weapons, which they will use for committing criminal acts in the border state.

It was further learnt that Gurbaaz Singh was expected to deliver weapon to someone near a church in the vicinity of the Indian Institute of Management Amritsar on the Amritsar-Tarn Taran Bypass Highway, he said.

Acting swiftly, police teams conducted a raid in the area, arrested the accused and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession, he said.

The DGP said preliminary investigation reveal that the recovered firearms were smuggled from Madhya Pradesh for carrying out criminal activities in Punjab.

He said police also identified the key member of this module who is in direct contact with gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, and raids are being conducted to nab him.

Investigations are underway to trace the supply chain and other persons involved in the illegal arms trade, he added. PTI CHS TIR TIR