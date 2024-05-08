Jagran New Media ties up with ONDC Network to launch Khojle.com

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Jagran New Media, the digital wing of Jagran Prakashan Limited, has tied up with the ONDC Network to launch Khojle.com, a one-stop marketplace which integrates reading and shopping into a single platform.

The website aims to create an all-in-one marketplace focused on India's Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets, an official statement said.

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, to create a facilitative model that revolutionizes digital commerce, giving greater thrust to penetration of retail e-commerce in India.

With one click, users can easily access Khojle.com's retail marketplace while reading and browsing content, exploring a wide-range of consumer goods like fashion, home and kitchen, groceries, electronics, personal care, and more with tailored recommendations based on preferences, the statement said.

Bharat Gupta, CEO of Jagran New Media, said, "I am thrilled to announce the landmark partnership with ONDC Network for the launch of Khojle.com, a pioneering initiative that seamlessly blends content with commerce to provide a comprehensive solution." "This collaboration will revolutionise e-commerce in India, especially empowering Tier-2 towns and rural areas where internet usage now surpasses urban areas, thanks to ONDC DPI's deep integration," Gupta said.

T Koshy, MD and CEO of ONDC, said the launch of Khojle.com not only opens avenues for startups but also ensures consumer access to wide choices.

"Working with Jagran New Media strategically aligns perfectly with our mission to expand e-commerce penetration in India, enabling population-scale inclusion of sellers of all types and sizes," Koshy said.

Khojle.com is designed to enhance Jagran New Media's user experience by integrating reading and shopping into a single platform, offering a unique combination of news, politics, sports content, along with a diverse shopping experience. PTI SLB SLB ANB ANB