Jaguar Patrol nabs tea stall owner, two minors in drug bust in central Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Monday said its newly launched Jaguar patrolling team foiled two narcotic operations in central Delhi, arresting one drug peddler, who runs a tea stall, and apprehending two minors.

The team also recovered 3.718 kg of opium and 1.650 kg of cannabis in separate operations in the Karol Bagh area.

The initiative, launched on September 16 from the Red Fort, aims to strengthen street policing through rapid response motorcycle teams across central and north Delhi.

"During Operation 1, on October 5, around 8 am, the Jaguar was patrolling near Bikaner Chowk in Karol Bagh when it noticed a suspicious man carrying a bag. Upon checking, the team found 3.718 kg of opium in his possession," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said.

The man, Aditya Luhar, 24, a resident of Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, who runs a tea stall, was immediately detained and booked under the NDPS Act, police said.

In another operation, on October 4, the same team intercepted two juveniles riding a scooter on Pusa Road, Karol Bagh.

They were intercepted and searched, resulting in the recovery of 1.650 kg of cannabis, police said.

The boys, both 15, who live in Patel Nagar, were handed over to the local police.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered at the Karol Bagh Police Station in connection with their detention. PTI SSJ VN VN