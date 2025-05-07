'Jai Hind', 'Nari Shakti': Netizens hail Operation Sindoor as India avenges Pahalgam attack

New Delhi: Social media erupted in a chorus of 'Jai Hind' on Wednesday as netizens flooded platforms with patriotic messages, applauding the armed forces after India launched pre-dawn precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Hashtags like 'Operation Sindoor', 'Terrorism', 'ColSofiaQureshi', and 'NariShakti' rapidly gained traction on X.

At the same time, the conversation and messages on WhatsApp saw a shift from civilian defense drill advice to a flood of messages highlighting India's targeted strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and PoK.

"Right from the name Operation Sindoor. To the precision of the strikes. To having two women briefing this. Great stuff so far!" said a user on X.

"It's Goosebumps. Indian Armed Forces Jai Ho - Jai Hind," wrote another.

Posts like 'Justice served. Jai Hind' to 'Indian Army has done it' echoed strongly across social media and digital platforms, capturing the widespread public sentiment.

"Operation Sindoor was India's Vajra, striking the heart of terror with the precision of a surgeon's scalpel, avenging Pahalgam's wounds & painting a bold red line against those who dare to bleed our nation. 4 camps of JeM, 3 of LeT and 2 of Hizbul were attacked. Jai Hind," another user posted on X.

Many social media users highlighted the deep symbolism embedded in the codename 'Operation Sindoor', interpreting it as a tribute to the strength and sacrifice of Indian women.

The vermillion mark, or sindoor, symbolizes the marital status of Hindu women, and its use as the operation's name resonated powerfully in light of the April 22 Pahalgam massacre.

In the brutal attack, terrorists targeted and killed men — including newlyweds — after verifying their religious identity.

The decision to have two women officers - Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh - lead the government briefing hours after India retaliatory strikes following the Pahalgam attack, also got a big thumbs up from the netizens.

"Jai Hind. Jai Hind ki Sena! A woman officer tasked to announce Op Sindoor, a counter to an attack where Hindu 'sindoor' was decimated! Lot of symbolism, jiyo Bharat!," a post penned by a user on X.

Humour, too, found its place amid the surge of patriotism, as memes flooded social media, with a wave of desi wit from Indian memesters tickling the funny bone. A popular handle posted: "games period bol kar surprise test le liya." Another user wrote: "Bina Siren K Hi Mock Drill Kr Dii," loosely implying that the mock drill took place without any sirens.

"Happy Diwali padosiyon (neighbour)," quipped one user, and another shared a similarly-worded message, tagging footage of flares lighting up the night sky, as India struck the terror hubs.

On WhatsApp, as well as on X, several posts emphasized how the civilian defense drill served as a perfect diversion, enabling the successful execution of the surgical operation.

"They thought India would attack after the blackout mock drill. But India carried out 'Operation Sindoor' a night before the mock drill," one user wrote.

"Actual masterstroke of Indian Army and Modi Government," they added, sharing a meme featuring a classic comedy scene from the blockbuster movie "Sholay".

In the scene, the iconic duo of Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra deliberately mislead fellow inmate (played by actor Keshto Mukherjee) about their plans to break out of prison, drawing a humorous parallel to the operation's strategic deception.