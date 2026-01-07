Jai Krishna Upadhyay administered oath as judge of Allahabad HC

Prayagraj (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court Justice Arun Bhansali on Wednesday administered the oath to Jai Krishna Upadhyay as judge of the court.

All judges were present at the oath ceremony held in the courtroom of Chief Justice Bhansali.

Before the appointment, Justice Upadhyay was working as the Additional Government Advocate of the Uttar Pradesh government at the Allahabad High Court.

He was appointed by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice as a judge of the Allahabad High Court through a notification dated January 5.

With the present appointment, the number of judges of the Allahabad High Court has reached up to 110 as against the sanctioned strength of 160. PTI COR RAJ KSS KSS