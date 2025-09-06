Jai Ram Thakur assures support to protests against ropeway construction in Himachal

Shimla, Sep 6 (PTI) Leader of the opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, on Saturday extended full support to protesters opposing the construction of the Bijli-Mahadev ropeway.

Thakur, a former chief minister, said that BJP was aware of the religious sentiments of the people and their concerns have already been conveyed to BJP president J P Nadda and the Union minister for Transport and Highways.

They have assured that the sentiments of the people would be respected, Thakur said.

The party stands firmly in support of "protecting and preserving the sanctity of Devasthan" (abode of the deity), a statement issued here quoted Thakur as saying.

The proposed Bijli-Mahadev ropeway project is to be constructed under the Parvatmala Yojana of the Union government at Rs 284 crore.

Thakur said even the PMO has been apprised of the religious feelings of the people of Kullu. While the project was aimed at development of the area, but if the locals and 'Dev Samaj' feel that it was a threat to century-old traditions, the BJP was with the people of Kullu, he said.

The project was not initiated during the BJP government, he added. PTI BPL SKY SKY