Jai Ram Thakur flays revival of lottery in Himachal, says 'people committed suicide because of it'

Shimla, Jul 31(PTI) Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday criticised the reintroduction of the sale of lottery in Himachal Pradesh, as announced by the cabinet earlier.

He said lotteries were prohibited as it ruined many families, houses were auctioned and several people committed suicide.

Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Thursday gave its nod to sale of lotteries in the state.

"The government is batting for legalising cannabis cultivation in the name of 'Self-reliant Himachal' and opening liquor vends at will but closing the educational institutions," Thakur said.

Lottery was banned in the state by the Himachal government headed by BJP leader Prem Kumar Dhumal in 1999 and made its violation punishable under Lotteries (Regulation) Act. PTI BPL VN VN