Jai Ram Thakur gave Rs 2L for construction in Sanjauli mosque, claims Himachal minister; Thakur terms it baseless

Shimla, Sep 12 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh minister Anirudh Singh on Thursday claimed that former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur gave Rs 2 lakh for construction of a portion of the Sanjauli mosque during his tenure and the BJP was now trying to disturb peace in the state.

Terming it as baseless, Thakur said the Congress minister is telling lies to hide his failure and is changing his statement under the pressure from the Congress high command.

Addressing mediapersons here along with Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, the rural development and Panchayati Raj minister said the portion of the mosque was constructed during the Covid times when the BJP was in power and even the mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation was from the party.

He alleged that some people from the BJP and anti-social elements were present in Wednesday's protest held for demolition of the mosque and stones were pelted on the police injuring six of them following which police resorted to mild baton charge.

"This is not a matter of any religion, it is a matter of unauthorised construction and law will take its course but some people are trying to give a political colour to the issue and disturb peace by creating fear among the people which would not be tolerated," he said.

Both Anirudh Singh and Vikramaditya Singh hailed a Muslim welfare committee for coming forward and offering to demolish the unauthorised construction themselves.

The ministers said the committee has set an example by giving a representation to the Municipal Corporation commissioner to seal the unauthorised portion.

Reacting to the claims of Anirudh Singh, Thakur said the Congress high command has directed the chief minister to remove him from his cabinet and now the minister is in damage control mode.

Thakur said people are angry after protesters were baton charged in Sanjauli. PTI BPL ZMN