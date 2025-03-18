Jai Ram Thakur lambasts budget, says govt would be remembered for racking up loans

Shimla, Mar 18 (PTI) Leader of the opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday punned on Himachal chief minister's name to say 'Sukh ki sarkar' would be known for racking the state with debt and turning its on its promises.

In response, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said there was an increase of Rs 71 crore in the budget because the revenue deficit grants were tapered and GST compensation stopped.

Initiating the debate on budget, Thakur said the Congress government came to power by misleading the people with "false guarantees." The last budget presented by the BJP government in 2022-23 was increased by 2.34 per cent, while the current budget is only up by 0.12 per cent, he said.

"Even after three years, you don't feel that you are in power and speak more about the BJP then Congress," Thakur said.

"When the BJP came into power in 2017, the debt liability was about Rs 50,000 crore. A total loan of Rs 28,744 crore was taken in five years and interest on loans up to Rs 38,500 crore was paid," he said.

"The present Congress Government has taken loan of over Rs 27,000 crore in the past two years racking up loan liabilities of over Rs 1 lakh crore. 'Sukh ke sarkar' would be remembered for taking loans," he added.

He said that with dip in capital expenditure, all roads for development have been closed.

The budget for Public Works department, Tourism and Civil aviation, Transport, Jal Shakti department and health have been reduced, he said.

"We did not compromise with the development even during the COVID pandemic and even the salaries were paid on time," the former HP chief minister said.

On Sukhu's reasoning on the tapering grants and GST compensation, Thakur said the 15th Finance Commission had the same formula for the whole country and the government had nothing to complain about.

He alleged that the funds coming for the central schemes were being diverted to Transport Department Infrastructure Development Board to pay for salaries and pension.

Thakur termed the budget directionless and corruption as prevalent. Water is being supplied on scooters and other material on mule, he added.

About 23 lakh women aged between 18 and 59 years were promised Rs 1,500 per month but so far only 23,000 have got that benefit, Thakur said.