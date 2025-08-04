Jai Ram Thakur slams Himachal government for re-starting lotteries

Shimla, Aug 4 (PTI) BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur on Monday criticised the Sukhu government for re-introducing the lottery system, which, he said, led to many people committing suicide in the past.

Leader of the Opposition in Vidhan Sabha said the earlier Virbhadra Singh government had started it, but again banned it, realising that it was not in the interest of the people.

Thakur said the "lotteries lobby also tried to pressurise my government," but he shut the door on it.

On the Congress government's claim that the decision was to increase revenue, Thakur said the state's plan to impose water cess is hanging fire, and it has only imposed taxes on people in the name of resource mobilisation.

The former chief minister also asserted that the Centre must give a relief package for the areas hit by cloudburst, flash floods and landslides, yet an area-specific package must be allocated to the places that suffered the maximum damage.

The Centre had in 2023 announced a Rs 4,500 crore package for disaster-hit people, but that money is yet to reach people, he alleged.

Thakur spoke on the sidelines of a programme held by the Vidhan Sabha to pay tributes to the first chief minister of Himachal, Yashwant Singh Parmar, on his 119th birth anniversary.