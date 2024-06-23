Jai Ram Thakur's statement on appointment of CPS contempt of court: Himachal CM Sukhu

Shimla, Jun 23 (PTI) Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur's remarks that six chief parliamentary secretaries appointed by the Himachal Pradesh government would be removed from their positions amounts to contempt of court as the matter is sub-judice, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday.

Talking to reporters after offering floral tributes to former chief minister late Virbhadra Singh on his birth anniversary at the Congress office here, Sukhu said how could Thakur predict the court verdict, which has been reserved, and added that the court should take notice of such statements.

Thakur and state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal have been saying in their speeches and statements that the six chief parliamentary secretaries (CPS) "illegally" appointed by Sukhu would ultimately go and the government will fall under its own weight.

Twelve Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs had challenged the appointments of the six CPS by claiming that the move negated Article 164(1A) of the Constitution, which restricts the number of ministers to 15 per cent of the strength of the House -- 12 in the case of Himachal Pradesh.

Sukhu said nine BJP legislators had shown disrespect to the Assembly speaker's chair and tore papers in the House during the budget session. The speaker had issued notices to the MLAs and they have filed their reply, the chief minister pointed out.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Bindal claimed that Sukhu is aware that the six CPS would be removed from their positions and therefore, is hatching a conspiracy to get the nine BJP MLAs disqualified, which is undemocratic.

Both the BJP and the ruling Congress in Himachal Pradesh claimed that they would win the three Assembly bypolls to be held on July 10. These seats fell vacant after the resignation of three independent legislators who had voted for the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls held in February and later, joined the saffron party. PTI BPL RC