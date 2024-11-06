'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in J-K Assembly amid ruckus over resolution to restore special status

Srinagar, Nov 6 (PTI) 'Jai Shri Ram' chants reverberated in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Wednesday amid ruckus over the passing of a resolution seeking a dialogue between the Centre and elected representatives for restoration of special status of the erstwhile state.

The Assembly witnessed a ruckus following the passage of the resolution as BJP members stormed the well of the House, tearing copies of the document and raising slogans against the speaker and the National Conference (NC) government.

The unruly scenes and vociferous protests by the BJP members led to frequent disruptions of the proceedings before the speaker eventually adjourned the House for the day.

While the NC and the BJP traded barbs against each other, the opposition members raised several slogans, including "Jai Shri Ram".

"August 5 Zindabad", "Jai Shri Ram", "Vande Mataram", "Anti-national Agenda Nahi Chalega", "Anti-Jammu Agenda Nahi Chalega", "Pakistani Agenda Nahin Chalega", and "Speaker Hai Hai" were among the slogans raised by the BJP members that reverberated in the House.

Accusing the speaker of being partisan, BJP's Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma said, "We have reports that you (speaker) called a meeting of ministers yesterday and drafted the resolution yourself." Another BJP MLA, Sham Lal Sharma, said the resolution was prepared "in collusion with the speaker in a guest house".

"The mandate (of the Assembly polls) was in favour of abrogation of Article 370 because we (BJP) got 26 per cent votes against NC's 23 per cent," Sharma said.

Stating that the speaker should act independently, Sharma alleged, "Today he has acted as an NC leader." Earlier, the Assembly passed the resolution through voice vote amid uproar by the BJP members.

J-K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary moved the resolution for restoring the special status of J-K, which was revoked by the Centre on August 5, 2019.

"This Assembly reaffirms the importance of the special status and constitutional guarantees, which safeguarded the identity, culture, and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses concern over their unilateral removal," the resolution moved by Choudhary said.

It added that the Assembly calls upon the Government of India to initiate a dialogue with the elected representatives of Jammu and Kashmir for the restoration of special status and constitutional guarantees, and to work out constitutional mechanisms to restore these provisions.

"This Assembly emphasises that any process for restoration must safeguard both national unity and the legitimate aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," the resolution added. PTI SSB MIJ ARI ARI