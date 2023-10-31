'Jai, Veeru' fighting over distribution of looted booty: MP CM Chouhan's swipe at Digvijaya and Nath

Bhopal, Oct 31 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday took a swipe at Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath, referring to them as "Sholay" film characters 'Jai' and 'Veeru', who he said were fighting between themselves over the distribution of plundered booty.

His criticism came days after Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala equated Kamal Nath, who is party's Madhya Pradesh unit president, and Digvijaya Singh, its Rajya Sabha member, with 'Jai' and 'Veeru' characters played by actors Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, respectively, in the 1975 film.

Sources in the Congress said Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath are in Delhi on Tuesday to meet the party leadership.

Reacting to the Congress leaders' Delhi visit, CM Chouhan, in a video statement shared on his X account, said, "Jai-Veeru duo was called to Delhi. As newspapers reported, they (Congress leaders) are saying that the BJP is creating confusion (about differences between Nath and Singh). Why has Delhi (Congress leadership) called them?" "Jai and Veeru are fighting between themselves over the 'loot ka maal' (plundered booty)," he alleged.

"Even before 2003, Mr. Bantadhar (as the BJP calls Digvijaya Singh) looted and destroyed the entire state. Even during the 15-month rule, Kamal Nath ji turned Madhya Pradesh into a centre of plundering. Now the dispute is only about who will be the next to loot and how and who will get what type of share in it (the booty). Delhi is also involved in this," Chouhan alleged.

Surjewala on Saturday said the relationship between Singh and Nath was the same as it was between the characters played by Dharmendra (Veeru) and Amitabh Bachchan (Jai) in "Sholay".

"...Neither Gabbar Singh (film's lead villain) could get them into a fight (in the movie) nor will BJP’s Gabbar Singh be able to get it done here," Surjewala said in Bhopal on Saturday over an alleged conflict over ticket-distribution in Congress.

Earlier this month, a video of Nath emerged in which he purportedly asked his party men to “tear” clothes of Singh over the denial of a ticket to a leader from Shivpuri. This had fuelled talks of a rift in the party over the selection of candidates.

However, the former chief ministers sought to make light of the episode and put up a united face. The BJP on Friday again alleged that Singh has distanced himself from the campaigning following the “dispute” over ticket distribution.

Elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly will be held on November 17. PTI ADU NP