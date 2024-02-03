Jaideep Mazumdar appointed Secretary (East), Pavan Kapoor Secretary (West) in MEA

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Seasoned diplomats Jaideep Mazumdar and Pavan Kapoor were on Saturday appointed as Secretary (East) and Secretary (West) respectively in the Ministry of External Affairs.

Mazumdar, a 1989-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is currently the Ambassador at the Embassy of India in Vienna.

Kapoor, a 1990-batch IFS officer, is at present India's Ambassador in Moscow.

An order issued by the Personnel Ministry said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Mazumdar's appointment as Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs, in place of Saurabh Kumar.

Kapoor has been appointed as Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, in place of Sanjay Verma, the order stated.

Verma has been appointed as a member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). PTI AKV DIV DIV