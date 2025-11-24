Jaigarh Heritage Festival at Jaipur to be held on Dec 6, 7

Jaipur, Nov 24 (PTI) The Jaigarh Heritage Festival this year will be held from December 6 to 7 at Jaigarh Fort in Jaipur.

The festival, organised by Teamwork Arts in collaboration with erstwhile Jaipur royal family member Padmanabh Singh, will feature musical performances, craft workshops, culinary sessions, heritage walks and discussions on Rajasthan's cultural traditions.

The organisers said the aim is to present Jaigarh Fort as an active cultural space.

"The festival reflects Jaipur's artistic and craft heritage and offers a platform where traditions can be experienced by visitors," Padmanabh Singh said on Monday.

He said the fort becomes a "living stage" during the festival.

Teamwork Arts Managing Director Sanjoy K Roy said the festival will bring together artists, scholars and audiences through performances, workshops and heritage programmes across the fort. PTI SDA KSS KSS