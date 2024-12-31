Jaigarh Heritage Festival hits the right notes on its inaugural edition

Jaipur, Dec 31 (PTI) It was a dream come true for music lovers as the inaugural edition of Jaigarh Heritage Festival saw folk queen Malini Awasthi singing and dancing to century-old verses, the crowd swaying to Kailash Kher's earthy voice, and legendary drummer Nathulal Solanki's pulsating nagada medley -- all highlighting a rare blend of talent and rustic charm.

Held at the majestic Jaigarh Fort, the two-day festival, organised by Teamwork Arts in collaboration with Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, was a feast for the senses, captivating attendees with performances that showcased the rich tapestry of India's art, music, culture, and heritage.

It served as a perfect platform for both established and emerging artists.

While Kailasa, the band led by Kailash Kher, saw the 51-year-old singer striking a pose with 'damru' in one hand and a foot up in the air, vibing with the audience, the 'Jaisalmer Boys', a group of young Manganiyar musicians, captured the crowd's attention with their powerful Rajasthani folk music.

Though the highlight for many remained to be the sight of 57-year-old Malini Awasthi, a trained vocalist in Hindustani classical forms like dadra, thumri, and kajri, effortlessly breaking into dance while singing during the festival's finale — masterfully keeping pace with both.

"The idea for this festival took birth last year when we were celebrating 40 years of the opening of Jaigarh to the public by my grandfather in 1983. We wanted to celebrate not only the built heritage, or the tangible heritage of Rajasthan, but also the intangible heritage which is our culture, traditions, and practices that have existed here so harmoniously for hundreds of years.

"We hope that in the years to come we can keep growing this festival and in the years to come and we are very ambitious for this to become one of the finest platforms for people, for artisans from around the country to come and showcase their work," Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur told PTI.

While music was the heart of the festival, with presentations ranging from Ustad Mir Mukhtiyar Ali’s Sufi melodies to Vidya Shah’s singing act 'Women on Record', Jaipur’s indie folk fusion band Yugm, and the captivating performance by the ensemble Tal Fry, it was complemented by thought-provoking discussions and hands-on workshops.

The event also featured a series of heritage walks, curated by Ankit Kashmiri Gupta from 'Jaipur Unchartered', who literally unlocked doors during the walks to make way for the lesser-known stories of the historic 18th-century Jaigarh Fort, also known as the "Victory Fort".

A vibrant colourful traditional crafts bazaar, showcasing local produce and regional specialties -- from jewellery and textiles to quilts, sustainable indigenous products, handbags, and more -- was another highlight of the festival which drew large crowds throughout the event.

"The whole festival was interesting because I got to hear and meet a lot of interesting artists and people, including Shamim, a celebrated puppeteer, and hear Mr Nathulal ji playing his nagadas, he absolutely rocked. I also went on a heritage walk and explored a lot of new local different brands of the region in jewellery, textiles, etc... It has been an incredible experience," said Riddhi Joshi, a visitor attending the festival.

Not for nothing, the sponsors of the new festival on the block were a happy lot.

"This celebration is a testament to our state's rich cultural tapestry, woven with vibrant traditions, soulful music, and exquisite artistry. We are honoured to support this initiative, which not only showcases Rajasthan's heritage but also fosters community bonding and cross-cultural exchange," said Sanjay Agarwal, founder, MD and CEO of AU Small Finance Bank -- among the sponsors of the festival.

The cultural extravaganza came to a close on December 29.