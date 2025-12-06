Jaigarh Heritage Festival holds performances, workshops on inaugural day in Jaipur

Jaipur, Dec 6 (PTI) Multiple sessions revolving around Rajasthan's royal heritage, artistry, and cultural legacy were held on the first day of Jaigarh Heritage Festival on Saturday.

The festival commenced with a performance by music professional Hullas Purohit, followed by the inauguration ceremony and a keynote, where member of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family Padmanabh Singh and Sanjoy K Roy, managing director of Teamwork Arts, addressed the audience.

They highlighted the festival's vision of preserving Rajasthan's heritage through artistic expression, community engagement, and intergenerational storytelling, while also acknowledging the contributions of partners, artisans, and performers who shape the festival experience, a release said.

A series of workshops and conversations, including 'Sporting the Crown: Royalty in the Indian Game', 'Living Wells of Rajasthan', as well as a Nagada workshop, were also held.

The day concluded with musical presentations. PTI SDA PRK PRK