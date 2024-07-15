Jaigarh Heritage Festival to be held in Jaipur from Dec 27-29

Jaipur, Jul 15 (PTI) The 'Jaigarh Heritage Festival' will be held at the Jaigarh Fort in Jaipur from December 27-29, its organisers said on Monday.

The 18th-century fort will serve as the backdrop and venue for the festival, which will feature performances by a diverse line-up of artists specialising in folk, classical, and contemporary music, said Padmanabh Singh of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family.

Padmanabh Singh and Teamwork Arts, the producer of the Jaipur Literature Festival, are organisers of the festival.

"The festival will also highlight Rajasthan's rich heritage, history, and culture through conversations, heritage walks, workshops, a crafts bazaar, sound and light shows and a showcase of exotic local cuisine," he said at a press conference here.

Singh said that the festival will not only highlight the rich history and traditions of the region but will also help further boost Jaipur as India's most prominent tourist destination.

Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director, Teamwork Arts said the objective of the festival is to promote Indian arts, culture, literature and heritage.

The Jaigarh Fort, overlooking the rugged ramparts of the Amer Fort complex, dates back to the 18th century and holds historical significance as part of the heritage of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family.