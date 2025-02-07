Jail guard, arrested for thrashing police officer in Indore, suspended

Indore, Feb 7 (PTI) A probationary jail guard, who was among the two men arrested for holding a Madhya Pradesh police sub-inspector (PSI) hostage and assaulting him in Indore, was suspended on Friday, a prison department official said.

The accused had also made videos of the assault on the on-duty sub-inspector T Ekka two days ago.

In these videos, the duo and two others can be seen asking the uniformed PSI his name and abusing and beating him up. The viral clips also show the accused forcibly making the policeman sit in their luxury car.

Officials said the incident took place when Ekka was checking vehicles in the Banganga police station area on Wednesday early morning and stopped the car of the accused who were moving suspiciously.

They said probationary jail guard Vikas Dabi (29), one of the two men arrested accused in the case, is posted at the sub-jail in Jobat in Alirajpur district and had come to his home in Indore on leave.

Shefali Tiwari, superintendent of Barwani Central Jail, told PTI that Dabi's father was a constable in the jail department. After the death of his father, Dabi was given a government job as a jail guard on compassionate grounds.

She said, "Dabi's probation period is not yet over. He had gone to Indore on a four-day leave citing his father's death anniversary." Tiwari said after his arrest in the case of misbehaviour and assault on the sub-inspector, Dabi has been suspended under the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965.

The second arrested person was identified as Ravi Rathore (25).

Another police officer said two of Dabi's associates, also wanted in the case, are still absconding and a search for them is underway.