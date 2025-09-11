Jail inmate flees with rifle in MP's Chhatarpur; has past record of jailbreak, firing at police

Chhatarpur, Sep 11 (PTI) A prisoner undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh fled in the early hours of Thursday after stealing the rifle of a policeman accompanying him, a senior official said.

Ravindra Parihar, who escaped from the prisoner's ward at the hospital, was facing trial in an attempt to murder case, Superintendent of Police Agam Jain said.

"He fled with a rifle after stealing the key of the ward from the pocket of an escorting policeman. Four police personnel, Rakesh Ahirwar, Harishchandra Ahirwar, Pankaj Tiwari and Shivam Sharma, have been suspended for negligence," Jain informed.

"Parihar has six criminal cases against him. An additional case has been registered against him for stealing a rifle. A search operation has been launched. CCTV footage of the vicinity is being checked. We have also announced reward of Rs 10,000 for his capture," the official added.

Other officials said this was the third such incident involving Parihar.

In November 2024, he allegedly fired at police personnel in his native Dairi village before absconding, prompting the Sagar Zone Inspector General of Police to announce a reward of Rs 30000 for information leading to his arrest.

Later that month, while being arrested by Matguwan police, Parihar reportedly tried to snatch a service revolver during a toilet break and fired at the policemen before being shot in the leg. PTI COR LAL BNM