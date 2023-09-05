Jail inmate who escaped from Karnal hospital nabbed in Ambala

Ambala, Sep 5 (PTI) Four days after a jail inmate escaped from a hospital in Karnal by allegedly jumping from a toilet window, he was arrested on Tuesday from Naraingarh here, police said.

Advertisment

Lodged in Karnal jail, Pawan was admitted to the Karnal Civil hospital following his illness. He escaped on September 1 by dodging the police. That two pistols and 16 live rounds have been recovered from the accused after he was nabbed on Tuesday, the police said.

After Pawan escaped from the hospital, he got a haircut done so that he could not be easily recognised by the police or people, they added.

The police produced him in the Ambala court on Tuesday and took him on police remand.

Advertisment

Mohan Lal, in-charge of a crime investigating team of Ambala Police, said that Pawan was arrested near Naraingarh in Ambala on Tuesday morning.

Police took the help of CCTV footage of the nearby areas of Karnal Civil Hospital to trace the accused who changed several vehicles to reach Ambala after his escape, Lal said.

Pawan hired an auto rickshaw near Kalpana Chawla Medical College in Karnal which he left near Dalianpur village. Later he took another auto and managed to arrange a bike to reach Naraingarh.

According to the police, seven different criminal cases are registered against the accused in Karnal and other police stations.

Police said Pwan had recently allegedly demanded an amount of Rs 50,000 from a trader and threatened to kill him if he did not pay him, Following which the businessman had filed a complaint. PTI COR SUN RPA