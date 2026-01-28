Jail not just place of punishment, but school of reform: Gujarat DGP

Ahmedabad, Jan 28 (PTI) Gujarat Director General of Police Dr K L N Rao said on Wednesday that a jail is not merely a place of punishment, but also a school of reform.

He was speaking at an event at the Ahmedabad Central Jail under the ‘Vikasdeep’ scheme.

“A jail is not merely a place of punishment, but also a school of reform. The prison department is striving to ensure that the children of inmates progress through education and competitive examinations to build a bright future,” said DGP Rao.

The Gujarat government announced the Vikasdeep scheme last year, under which children of prison inmates receive cash rewards for clearing competitive examinations and excelling in sports.

During Wednesday’s ceremony, children of various inmates were encouraged with cash prizes and momentos.

The son of Rajendrasinh Jadeja, who is lodged in the Ahmedabad Central Jail, has been selected as a police constable after clearing the Gujarat Police Recruitment Board exam, an official release said.

Similarly, the son of Sursang Solanki, earlier an inmate of Rajkot Central Jail, passed the Gujarat Secondary Service Selection Board exam and was appointed a junior clerk in the Food and Civil Supplies Department in Surat.

Both young men were awarded a cash prize of Rs 15,001 each, momentos, and certificates of appreciation under the scheme by Rao, the release said.

Over the last two years, under the ‘Ek Nayi Ummeed’ programme, 108 inmates who cleared Class 10, Class 12, and higher examinations were awarded certificates and cash incentives, the release said.

This scheme encourages inmates and their children to pursue higher studies to help those in jails enter the mainstream after their release.

Financial assistance was also extended to the children of convicted prisoners. Incentives of Rs 54,038 were awarded to 39 children in November 2024, Rs 47,538 to 38 children in June 2025, and Rs 11,500 to 10 children on January 22 this year. One prisoner also received a cash incentive in January 2026, it added. PTI KVM NR