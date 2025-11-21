Jail staff arrested for possession of ganja in Karnataka

Shivamogga (Karnataka), Nov 21 (PTI) A jail staff at the Shivamogga Central Prison was arrested after he was found in possession of ganja, police said on Friday.

Satwik (25), who works as an FDA (First Division Assistant), was taken into custody on Thursday following a search operation inside the prison, they said.

When Satwik reported for duty on Thursday morning, during the search, an object wrapped with duct tape was found inside his undergarments, a senior police officer said.

Upon examining it, 170 grams of ganja was found, he said.

The matter was brought to the attention of the Jail Superintendent, who later lodged a complaint at Tunga Nagar police station, police said. Further investigation is underway. PTI COR AMP KH