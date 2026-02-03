Jail staff foil bid to smuggle drugs into Faridabad prison

Faridabad, Feb 3 (PTI) Prompt action by the jail administration has foiled a bid to smuggle narcotic substances into the Faridabad district jail, police said on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team of jail staff under the supervision of the deputy superintendent (security) conducted a search operation in the prison on Monday.

During the search, a tape-wrapped ball was found near Barrack No. 18, bearing the inscription ‘Raja Gold’. On examination, a sulphur-like narcotic substance, weighing 17 gm, was found concealed inside the ball, police said.

An investigation revealed that the narcotic substance was thrown into the jail premises at the direction of Mohit, an undertrial from Ballabgarh.

Further probe revealed that Pawan from Ballabgarh, who was recently released from prison on bail, threw the ball from outside the jail, with Gaurav, another inmate from Faridabad, as part of the conspiracy, officials said. PTI COR ARI ARI