Jail warder dies by suicide

Kendrapara (Odisha), Nov 2 (PTI) A 25-year-old warder of Kendrapara sub-jail died by suicide, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Bijay Parida, a native of Gurudijhatia village of Cuttack district.

Other warders found Parida hanging from the ceiling fan in jail barrack on Friday night. They informed the superintendent of jail and shifted him to the district headquarters hospital at Kendrapara, where doctors declared him dead.

No suicide note was recovered at the spot. He is survived by his wife and a two-year-old daughter, police said.

"We are investigating the case," said Inspector-in-charge of Kendrapara Sadar police station, Bimal Barik. PTI COR AAM AAM RG